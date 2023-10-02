AEW WrestleDream: Shocking Heel Turn in Main Event Match

Darby Allin has been synonymous with the AEW TNT Championship since the title's inception. Following Cody Rhodes's historic inaugural reign, which was interrupted by a brief Brodie Lee title run, Allin defeated Rhodes at AEW Full Gear 2020 to kick off what would become one of the most celebrated title reigns in company history. The Relentless One defended the AEW TNT Championship in multiple AEW Dynamite main events before dropping it to Miro. Allin would continue to be on the title's periphery for the years to come, even beating Samoa Joe earlier this year to kick off a short second stint with the gold.

Nick Wayne Turns on Darby Allin in AEW WrestleDream Main Event

Darby Allin's TNT Title hopes have been squandered by an all too familiar face.

In the climactic moment of the AEW WrestleDream main event, Nick Wayne turned on Allin, attacking him with Allin's signature skateboard. This gave way for Christian to get the 1-2-3 and the deciding pinfall en route to victory.

One of the most justified Heel turns I’ve ever seen



Nick Wayne didn’t forget that goofy ass shit you did for AR Fox, Darby #AEWWrestleDream



pic.twitter.com/dHpU07XOdG — Patrick The Heel (@patricktheheel) October 2, 2023

Christian's victory came in a brutal hard-hitting two out of three falls bout. Allin got the first fall in quick fashion thanks to a turtleneck-assisted roll-up, but Christian regained momentum with a count out victory on the second fall. Medical staff teased needing to take Allin out via a stretcher, but Allin powered through to continue the match.

Following Wayne's turn, Luchasaurus joined in on the attack before Sting attempted to make the save. While outnumbered, Sting received the unlikely assistance from a debuting Adam Copeland, best known as WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

