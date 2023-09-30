AEW WrestleDream: Potential Sign That Edge Makes AEW Debut

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is about to become a free agent. The Rated-R Superstar last competed inside a squared circle on an August edition of WWE SmackDown, wrestling Sheamus in front of his hometown crowd of Toronto. Following his victory, Edge had an emotional celebration with his family and fans, leading many to speculate that that bout was a quiet retirement match. In the weeks that followed, reports surfaced that Edge was set to become a free agent after his WWE contract expired at the end of September. Edge himself clarified these rumors, revealing on social media that he has a WWE contract extension waiting for him in his inbox should he choose to sign it.

Edge has essentially been left with three options: retire from wrestling, re-sign with WWE, or take his talents to another promotion. The only other show that could outbid WWE would be AEW, and Edge has a reason to want to have a run within Tony Khan's company. His longtime friend and tag partner Christian Cage has been with AEW since March 2021 and is currently on one of the best runs of his career as AEW TNT Champion. Considering Christian recently signed an AEW extension, the only place that these two could get that one last reunion would be in an All Elite ring.

Potential Sign That Edge Will Appear at AEW WrestleDream

(Photo: AEW, WWE)

On this day, Adam Copeland might see clearly.

As revealed on AEW Countdown to WrestleDream, the AEW TNT Championship match between titleholder Christian Cage and challenger Darby Allin will take place in the pay-per-view's main event.

"I've waited to be in the main event of an AEW show for so long," Allin said on AEW Countdown.

Considering the AEW TNT Championship has never headlined a pay-per-view before, giving that title the main event position indicates that AEW has something special up its sleeve for the contest. All eyes look to Edge, as the WWE Hall of Famer would most likely involve himself in Christian's match upon his potential debut.

It's been well documented that Edge had conversations with Tony Khan about joining AEW in Fall 2019 before he was officially cleared. He ultimately signed with WWE and has competed on a part-time basis for the past three and a half years.

AEW WrestleDream goes down on Sunday, October 1st.

