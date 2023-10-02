WWE Hall of Famer Edge Makes AEW Debut at AEW WrestleDream

Four years ago, All Elite Wrestling approached an inactive Edge with the idea of joining the company. With the WWE Hall of Famer already having the wheels spinning on the thought of getting back in the ring, Edge ultimately turned to his longtime employer to see if it was possible. When all doctors gave him the green light, Edge and Vince McMahon landed on a deal that would see him make his in-ring return at WWE Royal Rumble 2020, ending his nine-year retirement. Edge's decision to return to WWE had seemingly shut the door on his relationship with AEW, but as it turns out, that door was left ajar.

Edge Makes AEW Debut at AEW WrestleDream

The TV-14 Constellation is All Elite.

Edge made his highly-anticipated AEW debut at AEW WrestleDream. The Rated-R Superstar used his real name of Adam Copeland, appearing in a vignette before hitting the ring to save Sting from an attack from Christian Cage.

Rumors swirled about Edge jumping to AEW since August. After defeating Sheamus on an episode of WWE SmackDown in his hometown of Toronto, Edge clarified to fans that his WWE contract was expiring at the end of September and that he had an extension waiting for him in his inbox should he choose to sign it.

After headlining another WWE WrestleMania and winning a Royal Rumble Match, as well as having dozens of critically-acclaimed bouts along the way, there didn't seem like much left for Edge to do in a wrestling ring besides have one final tag run with longtime tag partner Christian. With Christian being under AEW contract for the foreseeable future, the only place that reunion could happen would be inside an All Elite ring.

