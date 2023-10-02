Swerve Strickland wants the Hangman's spot. Following Adam Page's victory on the AEW All Out pre-show last month, Swerve called out the former AEW World Champion for getting soft. Swerve pointed to the fact that Hangman had fought tooth and nail to hold the company's top prize yet was competing on pre-shows less than two years later. Since AEW's inception, Hangman made it clear that he wanted to be the company's ace, a spot that Swerve feels he is becoming more worthy of holding. This laid the groundwork for Swerve vs. Hangman at AEW WrestleDream in Swerve's hometown of Seattle.

Swerve Strickland Defeats Hangman Page at AEW WrestleDream

(Photo: AEW)

Who's house?

Swerve Strickland defeated Hangman Page at AEW WrestleDream. This was a home game for Swerve, as the usually popular Hangman was met with "f--k you, cowboy!" chants throughout the bout. Hangman played it up by using Swerve's "who's house?" taunt multiple times.

Swerve got into a groove early, dominating with his flashy offense and hitting the griddy on Hangman to boot. After some back and forth, Swerve regained momentum with a stomp and House Call combination, but it was only good for a two count. Things looked bleak for Swerve after Hangman landed a Deadeye, his reverse tombstone piledriver finisher, on Swerve on the steel steps. Hangman lined up Swerve for a Buckshot Lariat, but Swerve kept separation close enough that Hangman couldn't land the strike. After getting the upper hand, Swerve held Hangman's striking arm in a stiff arm bar position and stomped on it, rendering it useless. A stomp and a 450 Splash weren't enough for the pinfall, leading Swerve to put Hangman's injured arm in a Cross Armbreaker.

Swerve went for a top rope stomp but Hangman rolled out of the way, leading to a successful Buckshot Lariat, but Swerve's manager Prince Nana broke the pinfall by pulling Swerve's foot to the rope. Swerve then struck Hangman with Nana's crown while the referee was distracted, but it only led to a two count. A couple of House Calls and a JML Driver led to a 1-2-3, giving Swerve the victory.

