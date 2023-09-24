Tony Khan Teases a New Era for AEW at WrestleDream

AEW's Tony Khan is promising something big for All Elite Wrestling beginning next month. October will kick off with the WrestleDream pay-per-view on Oct. 1 in Seattle and will serve as a tribute to New Japan Pro-Wrestling founder Antonio Inoki on the one-year anniversary of his death. Khan personally did the voiceover advertising the show this week and claimed it would launch a "new era" for AEW. It's possible the show could include the announcement of AEW's new TV deal or the long-awaited pay-per-view deal with the Max streaming service fans have been waiting on.

"Next Sunday, October 1, it'll be one of the greatest nights in wrestling, with every match capable of stealing the show and a card befitting the legacy of a kingdom that has touched every one of us. AEW and the world of pro wrestling will converge as the greatest champions and rivalries in this sport will take center stage live on pay-per-view. At AEW WrestleDream next Sunday, we will pay tribute to the dreamer who made this all possible, the late great Antonio Inoki, with an event one year in the making. You won't want to miss AEW WrestleDream as we'll end a chapter in wrestling history and begin a new era in AEW live on pay-per-view next Sunday night, October 1," Khan said in a commercial.

"We'll pay tribute to the dreamer who made this all possible, the late, great Antonio Inoki, with an event one year in the making!"#AEWWrestleDream is next Sunday, 10/1, LIVE on PPV from the @ClimateArena!



Don't miss this historic event!



🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/mhizcYbgis — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2023

There have also been reports recently that AEW's deal with Max would include the company pivoting to a monthly pay-per-view schedule. With All In in August, All Out in September, WrestleDream in October, Full Gear in November and reportedly another show in December, it looks like the young promotion is already moving in that direction. What do you think is next for the company? Tell us your predictions in the comments!

AEW WrestleDream 2023 Card