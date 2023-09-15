AEW Reportedly Increasing to 12 Pay-Per-Views a Year and Working Out Streaming Deal with Max

It's been a busy year for All Elite Wrestling, which held its biggest pay-per-view ever in All In: London last month. It appears as if things are only going to expand in 2024, as a new report from Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast states he is confident that AEW will increase to 12 pay-per-views a year starting in 2024. The report also expresses confidence in AEW streaming on Max, with next-day rights possibly coming into play and AEW archives possibly getting their own dedicated tabs and sections on Max. Nothing has been announced about either by AEW at the moment, but perhaps that will get announced sooner rather than later.

Right now there's not a way to watch AEW Dynamite, Rampage, or Collision on a streaming platform after the initial airing, but having a deal in place with Max would instantly fix that. The AEW archive is also rather extensive, especially for how new the company is, and Max adding that extensive library to their mix would be well received as well.

Andrew Zarian via Mat Men podcast:



• Feels confident that MAX is gonna be the new home of AEW and run 12 PPVs a year. Not a prediction. Very confident. Doesn't know what the charging structure will be for those PPVs.



• Next day rights are also supposed to be negotiated next… pic.twitter.com/u6CTHdS3ke — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) September 15, 2023

Streaming on Max just makes sense, though the increase to 12 pay-per-views might cause some to worry. That's more on pace with WWE's release schedule and would double the amount of pay-per-views that are currently held. Granted, it would give additional events to showcase more talent, so there could be upsides to it.

As for AEW on Max, AEW is already on the service with their AEW: All Access, but Khan sees the potential in a full-on partnership between AEW and the streaming service. "We have all the bones for a really strong streaming platform. It would be a very strong addition to any streaming platform, and my dream is that it all lands on Max," Khan told PWInsider. "It would be tremendous."

"Right now, AEW All Access is available on Max, which is very cool, and hopefully, that is a step in the right direction, getting our stuff steaming," Khan said. "We have a great library. All together, with everything I own, it's thousands of hours of great wrestling and the AEW catalog has grown so much considering we started this thing from scratch four years ago. I believe the streaming service will happen. As to where it is and what platform it is, that's something that I believe largely will be influenced by Warner Bros."

Fans have been wanting for a partnership to happen between AEW and Max, and it would instantly give Max a bevy of content if the archives are included. It's also likely that a deal for next-day rights gets done and allows fans to watch Dynamite, Rampage, or Collision on Max the day after, which is what WWE fans can do by watching Raw or SmackDown on Hulu the very next day.

Are you excited for 12 pay-per-view events across the year and a potential next-day deal for Max? Let us know in the comments!