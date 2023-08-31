AEW WrestleDream: Update on Who and Won't Likely Be at AEW's New Pay-Per-View
AEW's next crossover event with New Japan will likely be missing a few big names...
AEW President Tony Khan announced earlier this week that AEW will launch a new pay-per-view on Oct. 1, WrestleDream, at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The show will honor the memory of New Japan Pro-Wrestling founder Antonio Inoki (who passed away on Oct. 1, 2022) and Khan confirmed that NJPW will be involved in the show. Unfortunately, the show will likely take place without three of New Japan's biggest stars as the Japanese promotion already has an event booked for Korakuen Hall on the same day. According to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito and Hiroshi Tanahashi are all booked to stay in Japan.
Meltzer mentioned one big New Japan name AEW could bring back in is Will Ospreay. The IWGP United Kingdom Champion has already worked Forbidden Door and All In for AEW this year and has been teasing his free agency once his current NJPW contract expires in early 2024.
"They could bring in Will Ospreay," Meltzer speculated on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "It's interesting that they did a pay-per-view. You know, two things are interesting. They're doing a pay-per-view honoring the founder of New Japan Pro Wrestling, and none of the top New Japan guys are going to be able to be on the show. And far more important, this pay-per-view is on a Sunday. We were wondering, and I still don't know what they're doing on that November 18th deal [Full Gear]. What do they do about that? November 18th is a Saturday, I believe. And you know, they have Collision. So I don't know how they're going to handle it. This one, they're going to do a Collision in Seattle on Saturday, and then the pay-per-view is on a Sunday."
If Ospreay is brought in for another AEW show, will the company pull the trigger on a rubber match with Kenny Omega? Or would they pair him up with somebody else? Tell us your prediction in the comments!
AEW All Out 2023 Card (As Of Now)
- AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley
- AEW TNT Championship: Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin
- AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho
- ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF & Adam Cole ve. TBA
- ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Shane Taylor
- Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- Bullet Club Gold vs. The Young Bucks & FTR
- Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta
AEW All In 2023 Results
- (Zero Hour) ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF & Adam Cole def. Aussie Open
- (Zero Hour) FTW Championship: Hook def. Jack Perry
- AEW "Real" World Championship: CM Punk def. Samoa Joe
- Konosuke Takeshita, Jay White & Juice Robinson def. Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & Kota Ibushi
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR def. The Young Bucks
- Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends & Penta El Zero Miedo def. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta), Santana & Ortiz (Stadium Stampede)
- AEW Women's World Championship: Saraya def. Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm and Dr. Britt Baker
- Darby Allin & Sting def. Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage (Coffin Match)
- Will Ospreay def. Chris Jericho
- AEW World Trios Championships: The Acclaimed def. The House of Black
- AEW World Championship: MJF def. Adam Cole