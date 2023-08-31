AEW WrestleDream: Update on Who and Won't Likely Be at AEW's New Pay-Per-View

AEW President Tony Khan announced earlier this week that AEW will launch a new pay-per-view on Oct. 1, WrestleDream, at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The show will honor the memory of New Japan Pro-Wrestling founder Antonio Inoki (who passed away on Oct. 1, 2022) and Khan confirmed that NJPW will be involved in the show. Unfortunately, the show will likely take place without three of New Japan's biggest stars as the Japanese promotion already has an event booked for Korakuen Hall on the same day. According to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito and Hiroshi Tanahashi are all booked to stay in Japan.

Meltzer mentioned one big New Japan name AEW could bring back in is Will Ospreay. The IWGP United Kingdom Champion has already worked Forbidden Door and All In for AEW this year and has been teasing his free agency once his current NJPW contract expires in early 2024.

"They could bring in Will Ospreay," Meltzer speculated on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "It's interesting that they did a pay-per-view. You know, two things are interesting. They're doing a pay-per-view honoring the founder of New Japan Pro Wrestling, and none of the top New Japan guys are going to be able to be on the show. And far more important, this pay-per-view is on a Sunday. We were wondering, and I still don't know what they're doing on that November 18th deal [Full Gear]. What do they do about that? November 18th is a Saturday, I believe. And you know, they have Collision. So I don't know how they're going to handle it. This one, they're going to do a Collision in Seattle on Saturday, and then the pay-per-view is on a Sunday."

If Ospreay is brought in for another AEW show, will the company pull the trigger on a rubber match with Kenny Omega? Or would they pair him up with somebody else? Tell us your prediction in the comments!

AEW All Out 2023 Card (As Of Now)

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley

Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley AEW TNT Championship: Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin

Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho

Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF & Adam Cole ve. TBA

MJF & Adam Cole ve. TBA ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Shane Taylor

Samoa Joe vs. Shane Taylor Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Bullet Club Gold vs. The Young Bucks & FTR

Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

