AEW Reveals Three Title Matches and More for AEW WrestleDream

Tonight's episode of AEW Collision was loaded from beginning to end, kicking off with the crowning of a new TNT Champion and ending with the addition of several major matches to AEW's upcoming pay-per-view WrestleDream. WrestleDream already had a few marquee match-ups heading into Collision, including the dream match of Bryan Danielson vs Zack Sabre Jr., but throughout the night more matches would be revealed for the anticipated event, including three more matches with Championship gold on the line. One match actually has two Titles on the line, while another match will decide who the Number one contender is for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

It would be Christian Cage declaring victory at the start of tonight's AEW Collision, with Cage throwing Allin out of the ring so he could pin his ally Luchasaurus for the Title. Luchasaurus wasn't too thrilled with Christian taking the Title from him, but Cage got an unpleasant surprise too, as he learned he would be defending his newly won Title against Allin at WrestleDream in a two out of three falls match.

Later in the night House of Black's Julia Hart would take on Kiera Hogan, who was attempting to get revenge on Hart for what she did to Willow Nightingale. Hart would defeat Hogan and then continue to punish her with a submission hold after the match was already in the bag. Skye Blue would come out to make the save but was taken down by Hart as well, and Hart's ally Brody King would reveal that Hart is going to punish everyone until she can avenge her loss to TBS Champion Kris Statlander, and the two will now meet at WrestleDream.

Eddie Kingston then got in on the fun, as the new ROH World Champion will defend that Title and his NJPW Strong Openweight Championship at WrestleDream against ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata. Kingston has been on a major roll, and hopefully that won't come to an abrupt halt at WrestleDream.

We also got the confirmation of a major Trios match, with Don Callis' newest recruit Sammy Guevara joining up with Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita to take on the trio of Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi. Rounding out the new matches is a 4-Way Tag Team Number One Contender's match, which will feature The Young Bucks, The Gunns, The Lucha Bros., and Hook and Orange Cassidy. Whoever wins will take on the winner of FTR vs Aussie Open.

It's quite the stacked card, but one noticeable absence is the AEW World Championship. That said, MJF is involved, but he will be teaming up with Adam Cole to defend their ROH World Tag Team Championships. You can find the full card below.

Bryan Danielson vs Zack Sabre Jr.

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (C) vs Aussie Open

TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander (C) vs Julia Hart

TNT Championship Two Out of Three Falls Match: Christian Cage (C) vs Darby Allin

ROH World Championship and NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Eddie Kingston (C) vs ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata

Trios Match: Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi vs Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, and Sammy Guevara

ROH World Tag Team Championships Match: Better Than You Bay Bay (C) vs The Righteous

AEW World Tag Team Championships Number One Contender's Match: The Young Bucks vs The Lucha Bros. Vs The Gunns vs. Hook and Orange Cassidy