AEW Wrestler Brandon Cutler Brings Captain Falcon’s Falcon Punch to Life With This Cosplay

All Elite Wrestling’s Brandon Cutler took to Twitter on Thursday morning with a spot-on cosplay of the F-Zero series main character Captain Falcon.

“Falcon PUNCH,” Cutler wrote, channeling Falcon’s signature move.

Cutler made his debut for AEW back at Double or Nothing as part of the 22-man Casino Battle Royale. In an episode of Being The Elite back in mid-May, Cutler was offered two contracts with the new promotion, one as a wrestler and another as an executive content producer.

“The three of us have seen Brandon work his ass off the last year and a half, two years on the independent scene,” Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks said in the emotional video. “He’s never asked for a favor, never asked for anything.”

“He works harder than anybody I’ve ever met. He was out of the business for 7 years and he’s back now. If anybody deserves a break, it’s him,” Matt Jackson added.

After making his wrestling debut in 2005, Cutler stepped away from the business in September 2011 and wouldn’t return until January 2018. In an interview with WrestleZone back in March, Cutler discussed the story he wants to help convey to fans as a member of the AEW roster.

“A big thing I’m honestly trying to get through, especially with that story is that it’s okay to come back no matter how long you’ve left something,” Cutler said. “If it’s a passion of yours you can come back at it and as you see you can have a very successful shot at it. Not matter how long of a break you kept putting something off.

“… That’s always everybody’s struggle whatever your dream is of like, ‘Are you good enough for it? Are you the right person for that? Is it ever going to become a reality?’ And so that I left it for so long, I think that it’s the main arc of my story,” he later added. “Is that it’s like yeah you can come back and there’s still time to fight for your dream kind of a thing. It’s not like it’s ever too late. You’re still alive, you’re still breathing. If that’s still a dream of yours, seven years after you gave it up? I feel it’s like a Rocky moment right now, ‘I got this beast in me, I gotta get it out!’”

AEW’s next event, Fight for the Fallen, will take place on July 13 in Jacksonville, Florida.