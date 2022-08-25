AEW's Legal Department Reportedly Contacted WWE Over Alleged Tampering

AEW's Chief Legal Officer contacted both Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan over recent contract tampering allegations, according to a new report from Sean Ross Sapp that dropped on Wednesday. Fightful had a separate report last week about WWE officials reaching out to a contracted AEW star (Chris Jericho has tried to imply on Twitter that it's him) to gauge their interest in coming back to the WWE.

Sapp wrote, "We've also heard that the contract tampering an inquiry rumors were addressed, and it was noted that AEW's Chief Legal Officer sent a message/e-mail to WWE — specifically Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon — about contract tampering allegations."

McMahon and Khan were named the Co-CEOs of WWE following Vince McMahon's departure in late July. WWE has not publicly commeted on the situation. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

This story is developing...

h/t Fightful Select