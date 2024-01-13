AEW's Julia Hart Names Former WWE Champions That Inspired Her Growing Up

AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart is still very early on into her professional career. With just four years under her belt in the squared circle, Hart has accomplished a lot in such a short time. A former cheerleader, her character has evolved a ton in the past year. Since joining the House of Black, she has become a breakout star in the women's division and in AEW as a whole.

Hart is a dominating force in AEW's women's division and although she has only been a champion for 56 days and counting, she's one of the most magnetic young stars that AEW has on its roster. She won her first championship back at AEW Full Gear in November when she defeated both Skye Blue and Kris Statlander, the TBS Champion at the time, for the title.

Hart was a wrestling fan before signing with AEW and attributes her wrestling fandom to two decorated former WWE women's champions, former three-time Divas Champion AJ Lee and nine-time women's champion Alexa Bliss. "I would say, when I was younger, my two biggest that I looked up to the most was AJ Lee and Alexa Bliss," Hart said on Busted Open. "I feel like I kind of resemble a lot of them sometimes, which is great because I love them so much, and I think I do piggyback off of them sometimes because they were my favorites growing up. So those are definitely the two women I looked up to the most."

She also called out some of her favorites in the men's divisions, including Jeff Hardy and Edge (Adam Copeland) who are now signed with AEW. "Then for men, Jeff Hardy was always my number one growing up. It depends on the periods of time because you have favorites and then you move on who's your favorite," Hart added. "Jeff Hardy was always number one. I always loved Shawn Michaels. Edge, now he's in AEW, which is crazy. He told me the other day, he came up to me after my entrance, and he was like, 'You looked so cool.' I was like, no way. But then getting into AEW, QT, Dustin were the people that really took me under their wing, and now House of Black with Malakai, Brody, and Buddy. They just help me with everything now. So it just depends on timelines."