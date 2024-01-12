Sting Likens AEW Rising Star to the Great Muta

Konosuke Takeshita and Sting recently met inside of a wrestling ring for the second time ever on AEW Dynamite. The first was in December at AEW Worlds End where Chris Jericho, Sting, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara defeated AEW World Tag Team Champions Big Bill and Ricky Starks as well as Takeshita and Will Hobbs of the Don Callis Family. Following the match on AEW Dynamite where AEW made its homecoming at Daily's Place, Takeshita reflected on his time in AEW and his brief stint at Daily's.

The venue is near and dear to the hearts of everyone in AEW, Takeshita's debut match in AEW was on AEW Dark: Elevation inside of that very building. In a separate post, he discussed how much his experience getting to wrestle Sting has means to him. "To be honest, it was very special to be able to fight against Sting," Takeshita wrote. "Sting vs. Great Muta VHS had a huge impact on me as a kid. Thanks. Then...Who should I target next?" Although Sting doesn't use his social media often, he responded to the post this afternoon, likening the 28-year-old to the Great Muta. "Another Great Muta in the making. He has all the tools, for sure," Sting wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Although he had been appearing in AEW since April of 2021, he didn't get an official "All Elite" graphic until several months later in November of 2022. Takeshita has been aligned with Don Callis for quite some time, joining the Don Callis Family alongside Hobbs and Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher. Takeshita has been a formidable force in AEW and Japan where he's spent most of his 11 year career wrestling for DDT.

Sting is currently on a "retirement tour" of sorts as he heads out on the road to his final match at AEW Revolution in March. As of now, the current plan seems to be the Young Bucks -- two-time AEW Tag Team Champions -- versus Sting and Darby Allin. According to reports, Sting was the one that hand-chose the decorated brother tag team for the match.

