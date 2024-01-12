New Report Reveals Why the Young Bucks Were Chosen for Sting's Final Match at AEW Revolution

On Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, the Young Bucks returned to AEW programming after a few short weeks off to stare down Sting. Sting, who had just wrestled in a tag match with Darby Allin, was in the ring talking to Tony Schiavone. As he was about to reveal who he will compete against as his final match at AEW Revolution at the Greensboro Coliseum, Matt and Nick Jackson's music blared through Daily's Place in Jacksonville.

The decorated veteran tag team came out dressed in black and white outfits with matching mustaches. Their more wacky physical appearance is often tied to their heelish in-ring personas. While many were confused about why exactly the Young Bucks would be the ones to put a bow on the legendary wrestler's career, it was later revealed by Fightful Select that it was Sting's choice. According to the report, Young Bucks vs. Sting and Allin is actively the plan. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter backed up the report, stating that when asked who he wanted to face, he mentioned the Jackson brothers. He enjoyed their multi-man match at the inaugural Forbidden Door pay-per-view (Dudes With Attitude vs. Bullet Club).

According to Meltzer, the Bucks were slated to take more time off television but when Sting asked them they couldn't turn down the opportunity. In Fightful's report it was noted that Sting getting a proper send-off is important to AEW President Tony Khan and that on this final run, pretty much anything Sting asks for the company is willing to make happen for him.

Following their loss to the Golden Jets at AEW Full Gear in November, the Young Bucks showed their frustrations by destroying ringside. The match was a title shot vs. disbandment which Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega ended up taking from them. They haven't appeared on television since as part of the story, which also includes taking time off from filming weekly episodes of Being the Elite.

Matt and Nick Jackson weren't the only members of The Elite off television. Omega is currently recovering from a case of Diverticulitis that sent him to the hospital, and Hangman Adam Page was attacked by The Devil a few weeks ago. He has since returned with a full bushy mustache, putting himself in the AEW World Championship picture and continuing his feud with Swerve Strickland.