AEW Crowns New TBS Champion at Full Gear

The TBS Championship was on the line at AEW: Full Gear, and TBS Champion Kris Statlander was going to have her hands full with not one opponent, but two. Statlander would defend her Title from Sky Blue and House of Black's Julia Hart, and Statlander would look to make a statement right from the start. It seemed like things were handily in control early, but then there seemed to be an alliance forming between Blue and Hart...until Hart turned on Blue and attacked her. Statlander would look to take back control but every time she had things locked down Hart or Blue would pull victory out of her grasp, and the final nail in that coffin was Hart, who knocked Statlander away and stole the pin of Blue right from her hands. Julia Hart is the new AEW TBS Champion.

Early on Blue was knocked down and came face to face with Hart in the corner. Statlander suplexed Blue and then went to do the same to Hart, but Blue cut it off. Blue and Statlander met face to face and Blue slapped her in the face. Statlander slapped back but then Blue hit a big knee strike followed by a second one. That let Hart kick Statlander and knock Statlander to the floor.

Hart collided with Statlander and then Blue twisted Statlander with a hurricanrana. Both stars tried to lift Statlander, but Statlander suplexed both onto the floor. Both stars superkicked Statlander and then Blue and Hart walked slowly towards each other and met in the center of the ring. Blue then offered her hand out to Hart and Hart shook it, but then brought Blue in and clotheslined her before slamming her head against the mat.

Blue then returned the favor and slammed Hart down, hitting with her a flurry of punches before knocking her around with a big kick. Statlander hit a back suplex on Blue and then drove Hart into the corner. Statlander then threw Blue into that same corner and collided with Hart. Statlander kept up the pace, slamming Blue down into a cover, but Hart broke it up with a senton. Blue was back on her feet but Hart caught her and tried to choke her. Blue countered and then Blue hit a neckbreaker on Statlander only to get hit with a back elbow by Hart. All three stars were on the mat, but Hart got to her feet first. Hart knocked Blue back and then hit a Lariat on Statlander. Hart went up top but Blue caught her and hit the superkick right to Hart's face.

Statlander then hit a lariat on Blue and a powerbomb on Hart into a cover, but Hart kicked out. Blue was up top and went for a hurricanrana, but Statlander caught her and slammed her down face first. Statlander went up top but Hart pushed her off the top and sent her hard to the floor. Hart then went up and hit a moonsault on Blue and went for a cover, but Statlander pulled Hart out of the ring to prevent it.

Hart charged forward and Statlander slammed Hart down hard on the floor. Then Blue hit a huge kick to the head and hit a mother kick to Statlander's head in the ring. Statlander caught Blue and then went for a move but Blue rolled her up. Statlander kicked out and then Blue caught the Champion with a Code Blue, but Statlander kicked out.

Hart prevented a move from Blue and then hit Statlander with a Lariat. Then she went off the Heartless Lock on Blue, but Statlander suplexed Hart and broke it up. Statlander hit another one on Blue and then another on Hart. One more for Blue followed, but Blue tried to cover her. Statlander kicked out and then hit Saturday Night Fever. Hart broke it up and then covered Blue, and got the pin and the Win. Hart is now your TBS Champion.