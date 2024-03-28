AEW's Willow Nightingale Earns Dynasty Title Shot on Dynamite

Julia Hart's TBS Championship opponent for AEW Dynasty was to be decided during tonight's AEW Dynamite, and Mercedes Mone was watching it all play out with interest. Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, Skye Blue, and Anna Jay all battled it out for the shot at the TBS Title, and all four looked to have the match sewn up at various times throughout the match. Blue would find herself knocked out of the ring after a vicious slam on the ring apron from Willow, and after Jay knocked Statlander out momentarily, it was Willow who would take down Jay and become the TBS Title contender at Dynasty.

Willow started throwing people around but Jay halted her momentum. That was rather brief though, as Willow threw Jay in the corner and then hit a splash before Blue was back in the ring. Blue looked to slow Willow down and she was relatively successful, but Statlander broke up a cover attempt.

Went from Quebec City to Death Valley real quick!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/poYQXl4nP7 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 28, 2024

Statlander went after Blue and Jay followed suit, but Statlander went for a cover on Jay and almost caught her. Blue pulled Statlander's legs out from under her and slammed her to the mat, but Willow made her pay for it after slamming into her and sending Blue flying to the floor.

.@willowwrestles gets the win while Julia Hart makes a strong case for hater of the year#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/0HNH5mz0Qh — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 28, 2024

Everyone made their way back into the ring but Statlander knocked all of them aside and went for the pin on Blue, but she was able to kick out. Statlander went up top to take down Jay, but Jay got to her feet and hit a superplex into a cover. Willow broke that up by hitting a senton on Jay, and then Blue hit a Code Blue on Willow but Statlander broke that up. Statlander hit a backbreaker on Blue and then Jay hit a huge move on Statlander and went for a cover, but Statlander kicked out.

Statlander pushed Jay into a dropkick from Willow, and that left the two friends one-on-one. Blue was up though and shoved Statlander into Willow before dodging a move from Willow in the corner, and she hit Willow with a big kick to the head. Willow slammed Blue down with a Valley Driver on the ring apron right after though, and Blue was out.

Statlander had Jay but Jay countered into a cover attempt. Jay then knocked Statlander off the side of the ring but was caught by Willow with a powerbomb, and that was enough for the win. Willow is now the top contender for the TBS Championship, but Julia Hart came out and attacked Willow with the Title. That drew Mone up from commentary for a face-off, but before that happens, Willow will face Hart for the TBS Championship at AEW Dynasty.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments and you can also talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!