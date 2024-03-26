AEW Dynasty: All Elite Wrestling Makes Major Change With Pay-Per-View Streaming Service

All Elite Wrestling has existed exclusively under the Warner Bros. Discovery for just about its entire existence. Upon its televised launch in Fall 2019, AEW announced a broadcast deal with then-WarnerMedia, announcing that the entertainment giant's network TNT would host AEW Dynamite and streaming platform Bleacher Report Live would air quarterly pay-per-view events within North America. Come 2023, AEW's in-ring action was made completely exclusive to Warner Bros. Discovery, as developmental YouTube shows AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation were quietly cancelled in order to accommodate the change. The same has been the case with AEW pay-per-views, as domestic viewers need to purchase them via B/R Live while international audiences stream through TrillerTV (formerly FITE TV).

AEW Dynasty Airing on TrillerTV

(Photo: Bleacher Report, AEW, TrillerTV)

AEW is expanding its pay-per-view reach.

TrillerTV announced that it will host AEW Dynasty on its platform when it goes down live on Sunday, April 21st. AEW Dynasty will also be available on AEW's longtime pay-per-view partner Bleacher Report Live.

TrillerTV, formerly known as FITE TV, has been AEW's international pay-per-view service since 2019. This is only the second time that TrillerTV will air an AEW pay-per-view domestically, as it previously carried AEW Revolution earlier this March after viewers experienced issues accessing AEW Revolution through B/R Live.

It remains to be seen as to if this will be a permanent change for AEW pay-per-views. AEW is notably in a contract year with Warner Bros. Discovery, as its current media rights deal expires at the end of 2024.

We're actively negotiating right now, and at that point we'll be deep in the conversations," AEW President Tony Khan told ComicBook.com when asked about AEW's broadcast future and aspirations to put its tape library on a streaming service. "It's hard to say this year. When we find a streaming home for AEW, that's going to be a long-term plan. Given that we're up at the end of this year, I think one of the reasons I've wanted to wait is I think when we get the streaming contract figured out, it should be a long-term solution for the fans."

AEW Dynasty goes down on Sunday, April 21st. The only match announced at this time is Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson.