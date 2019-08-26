AJ Styles Details the Time He Got Arrested as a Teenager

AJ Styles appeared on the latest episode of the Chasing Glory With Lilian Garcia podcast this week alongside the rest of The O.C., and disclosed an unfortunate run-in with the law he had back in his younger days as a teenager.

Early in the conversation the trio described their previous issues traveling internationally, with Styles mentioning that he had been “thrown out” of Montreal because he had been arrested when he was 18.

“I got thrown out, because when I was 18 I got in trouble,” Styles said.

Garcia asked for a recap of what happened.

“I punched a dude when I was 17, I got convicted of it when I was 18,” he stated.

“Punches happen,” Luke Gallows responded.

Styles was hesitant to keep going, then relented.

“You really want to know? Okay. So I dated this girl for about two years, and we broke up for a week,” Styles said. “She hooked up with a guy much like Gallows (laughs), except I thought he was my friend. Apparently he wasn’t, because when I read my girlfriend’s diary because I found it… I found out something I didn’t want to know.”

“I knew this guy since I was in T-Ball, he was supposed to be my friend,” he added. “… he paid the price for my stupidity. And then I paid for about 10 years for rehabilitation.”

Anderson and Gallows laughed because even though the three were so close, this was the first time they knew the details of him getting in trouble.

Elsewhere in the interview the three described how much they’ve enjoyed their time as a reunited faction. Thanks to a heel turn back in early July, Styles realigned himself with Gallows and Anderson to reform The Club, now going by The O.C. Garcia asked at one point why the three chose to change their group name.

“Bullet Club is owned by New Japan. ‘The Club’ wasn’t really, it didn’t do much,” Anderson said.

“We didn’t have a fitting end to it,” Gallows said. “So we wanted something new, something fresh. We changed the look, the colors, all that a little bit.”

“Just go in a different direction but still be us,” Anderson added.

Since the group reformed, Styles managed to capture the United States Championship while Gallows and Anderson had a brief run as Raw Tag Team Champions. The pair dropped the titles to Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman in the main event of last week’s Raw.