AJ Styles Responds to Samoa Joe’s Family Comments With a Fiery Promo

AJ Styles returned to SmackDown Live on Tuesday night for the first time since Samoa Joe knocked him out during a contract signing a couple of weeks back.

The reigning WWE Champion had a few choice words for his SummerSlam opponent, responding to the comments Joe made a week prior about Styles being a poor husband and father due to being on the road so much.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re supposed to give our children everything that we didn’t have,” Styles said as Joe watched from the locker room. “Give them everything that they need and sometimes, on special occasions, man we give them what they want. That’s what we do. That’s why you’re here. Trust me, just like you, when your little on falls down and scrapes her knee and they’re crying for their daddy or thier mama, you want to be their and pick them up and wipe those tears from their face. Just like you, I want to be there.

“But that’s what pisses me off the most Joe,” Styles continued. “Because you know my wife, you know my kids, and long before this was ‘The House that AJ Styles built,’ we both shared the cockroach-infested apartment complex and shared stale pizza together. And within a matter of minutes you threw it all a way. Over a decade of friendship, you threw it all away in a matter of seconds because you mentioned my family name.”

Styles closed things out with a promise to Joe.

“At SummerSlam, you’re not walking out the WWE Champion,” he said. “In fact, at SummerSlam, you’ll be lucky to walk out at all. Period.”

Joe and Styles’ history together stretches back well over a decade as the two competed against and alongside each other for many years in TNA/Impact Wrestling.

The feud was reignited between the two following Styles’ successful championship defense against Rusev at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in July. Paige announced she had selected a new opponent for Styles on the July 24 episode of SmackDown Live, but “The Samoan Submission Machine” attacked Styles from behind, forced him to pass out with a Coquina Clutch and signed his name on the contract for SummerSlam before Paige could get a word in.

Other SmackDown Live matches booked for SummerSlam include Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair in a triple threat for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The New Day.