WWE Confirms AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe for Hell in a Cell

After their SummerSlam match ended in disqualification, AJ Styles and Samoa Joe were destined for a rematch.

And WWE just booked it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WWE announced on Friday that Styles will once again place his WWE Championship on the against Joe at Hell in a Cell. Their rematch is the second bout confirmed for the September 16 show, the other being Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse.

While WWE elected to give Joe and Styles a sequel, we’ll all be waiting if their match will graduate to an actual Hell in a Cell contest. Given the show’s name, we can expect multiple matches to tag place in the sadistic structure, and given the personal nature of Styles’ and Joe’s story, it would be fitting to see the locked in a cage to settle their differences.

UPDATE

Just a week after WWE announce their SummerSlam rematch, Styles and Joe were booked again for the October 6 Super Show-Down. While this doesn’t spoil their Hell in a Cell match, it does let us know that it won’t be definitive. Given WWE’s pattern of booking Styles, it’s likely he and Joe will have a fourth Championship match after the Australian event. Here’s WWE’s press release on the match: