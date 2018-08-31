WWE Confirms AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe for Hell in a Cell

After their SummerSlam match ended in disqualification, AJ Styles and Samoa Joe were destined for a rematch.
And WWE just booked it.
WWE announced on Friday that Styles will once again place his WWE Championship on the against Joe at Hell in a Cell. Their rematch is the second bout confirmed for the September 16 show, the other being Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse.
While WWE elected to give Joe and Styles a sequel, we’ll all be waiting if their match will graduate to an actual Hell in a Cell contest. Given the show’s name, we can expect multiple matches to tag place in the sadistic structure, and given the personal nature of Styles’ and Joe’s story, it would be fitting to see the locked in a cage to settle their differences.
BREAKING: @WWE Champion @AJStylesOrg will once again defend his title against @SamoaJoe at @WWE #HIAC! //t.co/us4mVJDDlt pic.twitter.com/I7Ca5x5w8n— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2018
UPDATE
Just a week after WWE announce their SummerSlam rematch, Styles and Joe were booked again for the October 6 Super Show-Down. While this doesn’t spoil their Hell in a Cell match, it does let us know that it won’t be definitive. Given WWE’s pattern of booking Styles, it’s likely he and Joe will have a fourth Championship match after the Australian event. Here’s WWE’s press release on the match:
WWE Champion AJ Styles and Samoa Joe‘s personal conflict continues to boil over on SmackDown LIVE. However, the two will take their issues Down Under when they collide at WWE Super Show-Down.
Neither Superstar has cooled down their verbal and physical onslaughts since their raucous contest at SummerSlam that ultimately resolved nothing between the two rivals. And now, with so much more animosity entering into the equation, the two will go at it again, this time at the history-making event, WWE Super Show-Down.
Will Styles be able to get the level of retaliation on The Samoan Submission Machine that he has been craving after all that Joe has said and done to his family? Or will The Phenomenal One’s anger prove to be pivotal, allowing Joe to strip away not only his composure, but the WWE Championship as well?
Find out when WWE Super Show-Down takes place on Saturday, Oct. 6, from the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.