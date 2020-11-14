Report: Aleister Black Asked To Be Moved Back To NXT

Aleister Black recently asked to be moved back to WWE NXT, a request that was denied, according to a new report. The news comes just as his wife, Zelina Vega, was surprisingly released from WWE on Friday. The report speaks to the unhappiness that evidently has impacted the couple. Vega noted during a Twitch stream on Friday night that she "stood up for herself," likely a reference to WWE's new policy that forbids talent from engaging independently with third party platforms like Twitch and Cameo.

The report on Black's NXT request was made by WrestleVotes. The account wrote, "There’s a bit more behind the scenes to the Zelina Vega release. Frustration from both sides is an understatement. While it can’t be directly tied to today’s news, Aleister Black recently requested to move back to NXT and was denied. Dissension amongst the parties involved."

Signs are pointing toward WWE launching their own Twitch channel soon. They recently published a job posting looking for a GFX Motion Designer on Twitch. Vega had been vocal about wanting to main her prior Twitch channel.

Per her release, Vega has a 90 day no-compete clause which means she can not show up for any other wrestling shows until the middle of February, at the earliest. She professed during her Twitch stream on Friday night that she's not done wrestling.

