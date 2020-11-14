Zelina Vega Discusses WWE Release During Emotional Twitch Stream

It didn't take long for Zelina Vega (Thea Trinidad) to speak out directly to her fans following her surprising release from WWE on Friday. Vega made her return to Twitch while the final moments of SmackDown were ticking down on FOX. Due to WWE's new rule related to talent being unable to participate on third party platforms like Twitch and Cameo without company involvement, numerous stars (including Vega) had previously put their accounts on pause.

Vega's stream on Friday night was an emotional one and a heart to heart conversation with her fans that were live in the chat room. While we don't yet know all the details related to her release, the early word seems to be that WWE's new policy related to talent shutting down their Twitch pages was a non-starter and she stood up for herself.

Vega seemed to confirm that during the stream, saying, "If I go down as someone who stood up for themselves, then so be it. I'm so thankful. I'm not angry. I'm just heartbroken 'cuz doing this, being a wrestler, is all I ever wanted to do."

Zelina Vega is streaming right now on Twitch and thanking her fans. She's very emotional. "If I go down as someone who stood up for themselves, then so be it. I'm so thankful. I'm not angry. I'm just heartbroken 'cuz doing this, being a wrestler, is all I ever wanted to do." pic.twitter.com/4PCKJkzd8d — Ryan Droste (@ryandroste) November 14, 2020

She spoke a lot about how she viewed her ascent to WWE almost like a dream, saying several times that she was just a girl with a dream and couldn't believe the people she has had a chance to work with. She spoke about how Rey Mysterio was her hero growing up. She talked about working with The Rock on Fighting With My Family.

She says that she doesn't know what the future holds but that this won't be the last you see of her. She obviously still wants to wrestle. — Ryan Droste (@ryandroste) November 14, 2020

Vega said that all she ever wanted to do was become a wrestler and that we haven't seen the last of her. To view the stream, you can find Vega's Twitch page at this link.

