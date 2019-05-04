Alexa Bliss Gives The Bella Twins The Ultimate Compliment

During a recent interview at the Billboard Music Awards, Alexa Bliss paid homage to her former Total Divas co-stars, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella, in a big way.

Bliss was in attendance at the event with Mickie James and friends and had a chance to speak with People.com. During the conversation, she declared that the Bella Twins are the most successful women that she knows.

“They are the busiest, yet most successful women I know and they are those women who, when you meet them, you want the most success for them because they are so sweet, so genuine,” Bliss said. “They’ve gone on to Total Bellas. They have their wine. Now that they a skin care, they have pet shampoo. I think it’s fantastic what they’re doing.”

It’s hard to argue with any of this. The Bellas have become true crossover stars through their work with the E Network, and it’s hard to find any other women in WWE history who have had the kind of success outside of wrestling in so many different industries.

She continued, “Absolutely, they’ve become entrepreneurs and that’s what we want for the women in our industry. We want to be successful in and out of the ring and they’re really paved the way for us.”

During recent weeks, Bliss has started to play a character on television that has been giving some hints that she may be leaning more toward the babyface side these days. Having been one of the most successful heel characters in WWE for the last couple of years, Bliss relishes the chances at showing she can also succeed on the other side of the spectrum.

“I think it would be great (to be a babyface). I would love the challenge of it. I’ve been playing a bad guy for six years and I’d love to try a different dynamic. But right now I’m just having so much fun. It’s fun being a bad guy,” Bliss said.

