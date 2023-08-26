Alexa Bliss Shares More Thoughts on Bray Wyatt and Reveals Why She Couldn't Make it to WWE's SmackDown Tribute

WWE changed plans for tonight's episode of SmackDown after the sudden and tragic death of Bray Wyatt, and the show would begin with a 10 Bell Salute for Wyatt and the late Terry Funk. The stage was filled with WWE Superstars, including Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman, and Alexa Bliss wanted to be a part of that group as well. Bliss posted a video on Twitter ahead of the episode, revealing that she wanted to be there, but the flights that were available on short notice wouldn't have gotten her to SmackDown before the show was over. Bliss then shared more thoughts on Wyatt and what working with him meant to her, and you can find the full video below (H/T WrestleTalk).

"Before tonight's episode of SmackDown, I just wanted to come on here and say a few words. I was planning on attending tonight's SmackDown, but unfortunately with the last-minute flight options, it wasn't really possible to get me there in time before the show ended. So I wanted to come on here and just talk about Windham a little bit and what tonight means. First I wanted to say I'm sending out so much love and thoughts to Windham's entire family. We are all here for you and we are so sorry for your loss. I know tonight's SmackDown is going to be a celebration of Windham and the Bray Wyatt character and everything Windham has done in his life and career in WWE, so I'm gonna try to keep this as positive as I can," Bliss said.

"Windham is an incredible person who we have all loved for years, and he is just so friendly and lights up a room, and is so creative. He's a creative genius who brought us all the amazing gift of Bray Wyatt for the last so many years," Bliss said. "And I think the character Bray Wyatt that Windham has given us has been incredible and has been so fascinating to see and has brought us all so much joy to watch."

"Working with Windham was just so... it was magic. It was magic because being able to watch him in his creative element and be able to work with him really expanded my creativity and being able to just watch him work, and work beside him, was just truly, truly an honor, and I still say to this day was the most fun I've ever had in my entire career in WWE," Bliss said. "And I am so thankful that he allowed me and trusted me to come in and be a small part of his vision and his creativity."

"And unfortunately now there is a huge void in our world and the WWE Universe that no one will ever be able to fill, because Windham was so special. And everything he brought to us was so special, and I think we should all be so grateful for that," Bliss said. "His creative genius of the Wyatt Family and The Fiend and the Firefly Fun House has really opened up all of our minds and opened our eyes to a whole other world in our industry that none of us could have ever thought imaginable."

"And I just wanted to say, Windham, you've brought so much joy to everyone around you and to the millions who've loved watching you week after week and loved watching your journey, and just see your creative genius unfold," Bliss said. "We will continue to celebrate your life, your legacy, and the amazing human you are, and we will continue to light up the sky with fireflies, and we all love you Windham."

WWE is currently donating proceeds of Wyatt merchandise purchased on the WWE Shop to Wyatt's family, and you can see what's available right here.