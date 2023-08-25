WWE's Braun Strowman Posts Tribute to Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt affected many throughout his career, and that is presenting itself in the bevy of tributes being shared on social media after his tragic passing. With so many tributes and memories being shared, commonalities start to show, with many citing Wyatt's kindness, personality, and sweet soul. WWE's Braun Strowman, whose real name is Adam Scherr, spent a lot of time working with Wyatt early in his WWE career and would become part of the now-classic Wyatt Family stable. Strowman shared a touching tribute to Wyatt (whose real name was Windham Rotunda) on Instagram, and you can find his tribute below.

On Instagram Scherr wrote, "I really don't even know how or where to start. This is just what I can muster up right now. 8 years ago today I joined you as your black sheep. If I knew only an 8 short years later I would have to say good by I sure as hell wouldn't have taken so much for granted. You were my best friend my mentor my big little brother my brother of destruction. You were there for all my highs and my lows as I was for yours.

You taught me so many things in the business that we shared and loved and you taught me so much in life. You truly made me a better person. I was so honored the day I found out you were having Knash boy and you asked me to be his Godfather. Windham you were one of a kind with a great mind and even better soul. The world lost such an amazing man.

My heart is with the Rotunda family JoJo and all the baby's know I love you all so much. I'll see you down the road my friend. Slap Brodie on the ass for me when you see him. I know this isn't bye forever. I LOVE YOU HOOT!!!"

Alexa Bliss also worked a great deal with Wyatt over the past few years in WWE, and she posted a tribute to Twitter, sharing a photo of her and Wyatt backstage. Bliss wrote, "I'm just in shock. Extremely heart broken And at a loss for words. What I can say is what an amazing human being Windham is. An Amazing & kind friend. one of the most creative minds to ever walk this earth. Windham, you've brought so much joy and happiness to everyone around you. It's going to take me some time to really process this. Sending my love to the Rotunda Family, Jojo & their babies. We love you Windham 🖤"

WWE is currently donating proceeds of Wyatt merchandise purchased on the WWE Shop to Wyatt's family, and you can see what's available right here.