WWE's Alexa Bliss Posts Touching Tribute to Bray Wyatt

Today the wrestling world lost one of its larger-than-life talents in WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, who suffered a sudden heart attack. Fans, friends, and co-workers all took to social media to share tributes to Wyatt and memories from their time working with him, including WWE's Alexa Bliss. Bliss worked with Wyatt extensively during a major storyline that led all the way into WrestleMania, and after the news of Wyatt's death was announced by Triple H, Bliss shared a tribute to Windham with a photo of them together backstage. Our thoughts are with Wyatt's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

Bliss wrote, "I'm just in shock. Extremely heart broken And at a loss for words. What I can say is what an amazing human being Windham is. An Amazing & kind friend. one of the most creative minds to ever walk this earth. Windham, you've brought so much joy and happiness to everyone around you. It's going to take me some time to really process this. Sending my love to the Rotunda Family, Jojo & their babies. We love you Windham 🖤."

In previous interviews, Bliss spoke glowingly about working with Wyatt, calling that storyline the most creative storyline she had ever been a part of. "I've been saying the last few weeks that this has been the most creative storyline I've ever been in and the most fun, because there are no real restrictions right now as to what we can do. And between me, Bray and Randy, just throwing out all these ideas, it's like nothing is off-limits and that's what's so fun about it," Bliss said. "And I love portraying characters and I love doing stuff that's out of the box, and completely different."

"And the fact that a year ago, if you told me I'd be swinging on a swing set, threatening Randy Orton, I wouldn't believe you. Or even having a match with Randy Orton, I wouldn't believe you, but it's been so fun and I'm just so happy with how it's turning out because we don't know. It's been a week-by-week thing. We're just adding things, taking away things, trying new things, and I just like where it's going," Bliss said.

Bliss also revealed that she and Wyatt pitched an idea to work together earlier on, specifically during the time she was doing the Harley Quinn-esque character, but there were already other plans in place.

"So years ago we pitched an idea to have me come in because I was doing the Harley Quinn thing, and he thought it would be a fun dynamic, but it never really got off the ground," Bliss said. "They already had plans for me. This was right before my first title win, so this was leading up to TLC against Becky. So obviously WWE had other plans for me. Which, I'm actually really happy that I didn't join Bray when I did, because I think the fact that Braun and I were Mixed Match Challenge partners. The fact that I was so confident in my character at the time and the fact that Nikki and I had a past and all these things contribute to the character now."

"So I don't think back then it would have worked with me," Bliss said. "I don't think it would've made sense. I don't think it would've worked. And we didn't know if it was going to work this time, but obviously, we both worked really hard creating this dynamic between the two of us, and I think it's been a lot of fun."

Our thoughts are with Wyatt's family and friends.