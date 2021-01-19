Alexa Bliss Transforms During WWE Raw, Starts Using The Fiend's Moves

✖

Alexa Bliss transformed mid-match during WWE Monday Night Raw and started using moves belonging to The Fiend! Alexa Bliss' slow descent into Bray Wyatt's form of madness has been one of the stories slowly percolating on the back burner of Monday Night Raw for some time. Although she has been showing signs of The Fiend over the weeks as she has seemingly been able to use his otherworldly abilities (as seen when she threw a fireball in Randy Orton's face last week), but this week saw the most dramatic shift for her yet as she faced off against WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka.

Following a tense confrontation with Asuka during an Alexa's Playground segment earlier in the episode, the WWE Monday Night Raw main event saw Asuka taking on Alexa Bliss. While Asuka was handling her own, things suddenly changed before the commercial break when the lights went out and Bliss was happy to see it happen. But when Monday Night Raw returned, her entire outfit and demeanor had changed.

Not only did her attire take on a darker look, but Bliss began to act as someone completely different. Carrying herself around much like the indestructible style of Bray Wyatt's Fiend transformation, Bliss was able to absorb many of the moves Asuka was able to damage her with before. Making matters even stranger, Bliss started to dive into The Fiend's arsenal of tactics such as the use of the Mandible Claw.

Following a series of strange movements completely throwing Asuka out of her own game, Bliss then brought the match to an end with a Sister Abigail and completely reveling in her dark new form. Following the victory, she then changes back to her prior "naive" state that she came into the match with. It seems that heading into the Royal Rumble (which Bliss has officially declared herself a part of), Bliss will now have a transformation of her own in store.

It's not as dramatic of a transformation as Bray Wyatt's, but it also might be a sign of what's to come as Bliss' slow descent into the Fiend's influence remains one of the major running stories on WWE Monday Night Raw each week. But what do you think of Alexa Bliss' new look? How do you feel about this story overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!