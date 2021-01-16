Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka Match Announced For WWE Raw This Week

Alexa Bliss will wrestle her first match of 2021 this Monday night on Raw. WWE has announced that Bliss will take on the Raw Women's Champion, Asuka, in a non-title match this week. This is Bliss's first match since a November 23rd bout with Nikki Cross on Monday Night Raw. Prior to that, Bliss had not wrestled since September 25th, so this will be only her second match in the last four months.

Also announced for the show is Randy Orton addressing the fireball spot with Bliss that closed last week's Raw. WWE did provide an injury (storyline) update on Orton earlier this week, noting that he suffered "minor burns" to the face.

WWE Digital has learned that Randy Orton suffered minor burns to the face following the fireball attack by Alexa Bliss on Raw. The Legend Killer laid down a challenge for Triple H at the beginning of the night and was in a battle with The Game when Bliss emerged from the darkness. Don't miss Raw next Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network for the latest update on Orton's condition.

No other matches are currently advertised for the show, though we wouldn't be surprised to see more as we get closer to Monday night.

WWE will present the Royal Rumble, live on the WWE Network, in two weeks. The updated WWE Royal Rumble 2021 card is as follows:

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bill Goldberg

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, and 23 others TBA

Nia Jax, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, and 24 others TBA

