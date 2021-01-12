Watch: Alexa Bliss Blinds Randy Orton With a Fireball During WWE Raw

✖

The ongoing saga between Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss and The Fiend took yet another bizarre turn at the end of this week's Monday Night Raw. The show closed with an unsanctioned fight between "The Viper" and Triple H, who he interrupted at the start of the show. Their brawl eventually saw "The Game" pull out his trusty sledgehammer, but just as he was about to use it the lights began to flicker. Suddenly Hunter's hammer was on fire, and the screen cut to black before he could put it out.

When the lights came back Triple H was gone, and Orton was left alone in the ring with a silent Bliss. She put up one of her hands to show the word "Pain" written on the glove, then uncorked a fireball that went right into Orton's face. The former world champion acted as though he had been blinded as the show went off the air.

Back at TLC Orton defeated Bray Wyatt in a "Firefly Inferno Match" when he pushed The Fiend into the ringside area and forced his back to catch fire. "The Legend Killer" then took things one step further, dousing an unconscious Wyatt in gasoline and setting him ablaze with a lit match. In the weeks that followed Bliss assured Orton that Wyatt would be back soon enough, and in the meantime, she tried to get him to set her on fire as well. Thankfully, he declined.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Triple H was brought in as a quick replacement for Drew McIntyre. The WWE Champion was supposed to face Orton in a non-title match in the show's main event, but he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day. He still appeared on the show via video packages, first stating that he was asymptomatic and later accepting Goldberg's challenge for a WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble.

Here's the updated card for the Jan. 31 Rumble event, as of tonight: