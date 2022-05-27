Amazon Reportedly Eyeing WWE's Pat McAfee for NFL Show Similar To ESPN's "ManningCast"

✖

WWE announcer and performer Pat McAfee is reportedly being eyed for his own show for Amazon's NFL programming, similar to Peyton Manning and Eli Manning's ManningCast at ESPN. Before McAfee officially joined WWE as an announcer he was already an accomplished host of his own self-titled weekday show The Pat McAfee Show on SiriusXM and YouTube. With Amazon getting the rights to stream NFL's Thursday Night Football games on Prime Video in the fall, the company is looking to beef up its lineup of content to offer NFL fans even more bang for their buck. According to Front Office Sports, this reportedly includes pairing a "McAfee-Cast" broadcast fronted by McAfee on Thursday nights.

There is reportedly no deal in place yet between Pat McAfee and Amazon, and it's unknown if McAfee can squeeze an extra show and responsibilities into his already busy weekly schedule. However, he reportedly believes his own MegaCast has everything he's looking for in his next project. One advantage McAfee would have is he could film his own "McAfee-Cast" from his home in Indianapolis instead of traveling to the location of every Thursday Night Football game. This is similar to how Peyton and Eli Manning shoot their ManningCast.

ESPN's ManningCast is supplemental programming that airs alongside the network's Monday Night Football broadcast. While MNF airs on ESPN, the ManningCast is available on ESPN2. Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions and ESPN recently won a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Live Series.

McAfee confirmed in February that he had been in talks with Amazon, but wasn't sure his schedule would allow him to the different stadiums each week. "I can't call games. Not yet," McAfee said at the time. "Have to be done with this show to call games. Because that's like a 3-day, 4-day thing." However, the New York Post reports part of a deal could involve streaming his FanDuel-sponsored The Pat McAfee Show which can currently be found on SiriusXM and YouTube, to Prime Video as well.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit were recruited by Amazon to announce Thursday Night Football. Amazon is paying $1 billion a year to the NFL to be the exclusive home of TNF. "I really believe that Amazon Prime's going to change the way people watch football," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. "Amazon's platform is going to allow us to do things that we've only dreamed about to date."

Pat McAfee competed against Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38. He recently explained his confusion around WWE suspending the Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi. "The Sasha and Naomi thing, that was my first time hearing what Cole was saying live there," McAfee said. "I have no idea what to think there. I have no clue. This is very fascinating. ...She's [Sasha] a superstar talent. They were our champions. I honestly have no idea what to believe in this whole thing. They keep me out of the loop with everything. I have no f—ing idea. While Cole was doing his thing, I was very fascinated. What is going on right now? I wish I had more answers for people. A couple of people asked me during my Chat with Pat on Saturday, 'what's going on?' F—, I feel like you know more than I do. Literally, as that was happening, I'm like, 'Goddamn, suspended indefinitely.' We need it [a resolution]."