Baron Corbin Mocks AEW Dynamite With Vomit GIF

Based on his Twitter, it appears (King) Baron Corbin tuned in to this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The show opened with a fast-paced four-way tag match involving The Young Bucks, Best Friends, Santana & Ortiz and Kenny Omega and Adam Page and ended when “The Cleaner” and “Hangman” broke out their Buckshot Lariat/V-Trigger double-team attack. Corbin didn’t seem to care for the match and mocked the match, the wrestlers and the fans on Twitter with a gif from Team America: World Police.

Winner gets a title shot so…..forget covers, everybody get pops, spot spot spot dive dive dive spot spot spot spot dive dive dive dive spot dive spot dive spot group spot group spot dive, get your shit in, neck beards “this is awesome” pic.twitter.com/E6X4zg7s3d — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) January 16, 2020

In an interview with ComicBook.com back in September, Corbin talked about what it takes to be a hated heel in modern pro wrestling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think it’s the ability to not want to feel cool,” Corbin said. “You can walk out and want to be a bad guy, play your part, but if you still do cool things, cool moves, give them those moments, it’s hard for people to hate you. I’m really good about studying what irritates people, because they complain about so much on social media and I can take those things and how do I amplify it. If they’re going, ‘Oh, Baron Corbin only knows four wrestling moves! He’s the worse ever!’ The next night I might do three, because I know it’s going to irritate them. I’m always looking at what I can do to irritate them. It doesn’t hurt my feelings when people boo me and I’m not concerned about being cool.”

Corbin is booked to face Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 26.