Batista Takes a Shot at the NFL While Discussing XFL’s Launch

Batista (real name Dave Bautista) has never been afraid to voice his opinion on social media. So when the former WWE Champion and future WWE Hall of Famer pondered over the upcoming return of Vince McMahon’s XFL league, he didn’t hold back. The Guardians of the Galaxy star wrote on Wednesday, “Well I can say this about the [XFL]… knowing that @VinceMcMahon is a huge dog lover, there’s not chance in hell he’d be ok with dog murderers and piece of s— players abounding their dogs in the middle of the street. I’m not sure how anyone else is ok with it either.”

Batista is likely referencing former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick, who was able to return to the league after being convicted of dog fighting back in the late 2000s.

Back in early December WWE announced that Batista would be going into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020. He quickly made his request for Fit Finlay to be his inductor.

The announcement makes him the third member of the Evolution faction to earn a Hall of Fame spot. All three other members commented on the news shortly after it broke.

“Dave deserves it,” Randy Orton said in an interview with WWE.com. “I’ve known him for 20 years; he was the first guy I ever ran into when I reported down to Louisville for developmental when I was 19 years old. I remember seeing this 350-pound jacked up man and thinking to myself, ‘what have I gotten myself into?’ Of course, after that was Evolution and I saw Dave grow, we became friends, we traveled the world together. My hats off to him. Man, I can’t wait to hear his speech. I know it’ll be heartfelt. He’s always been good to me and I look forward to seeing him on that special day.”

“I texted him and I think it’s great,” Flair said during an interview.“Now we just have to get Hunter going and get Randy, who’s making too much money to get out of it so I can get my third [induction, with Evolution].”