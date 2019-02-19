Bayley Teases Women’s Tag Title Match With Trish Stratus and Lita

Bayley and Sasha Banks won the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on Sunday night at the Elimination Chamber, and the pair are already looking for their first challengers.

The two appeared on Monday Night Raw this week to announce that they would be defending the new championships on Raw, SmackDown and even NXT.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus celebrated the pair’s victory on Twitter, writing, “My loves!!! I may or may not have tear’d up a little #itsaproudmamathing. Beyond proud… the right ones for this amazing and historic opportunity… ladies, here’s the ball….”

Bayley initially thanked Stratus for the kind words, but then presented a challenge to her and her former rival Lita.

Are you and Lita ready? //t.co/YEH6NwtfcB — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 19, 2019

“Are you and Lita ready?” she wrote.

Stratus has made sporadic appearances in WWE over the past few years. In 2018 she wrestled in the first Women’s Royal Rumble match and teamed up with Lita to beat Mickie James and Alicia Fox in a tag team match at the Evolution pay-per-view.

While a bout between the reigning champs and a pair of Hall of Famers would make for a great match, Banks and Bayley have a number of potential contenders already lined up. Nia Jax and Tamina appeared to jump to the front of the line on Raw as the two interrupted their promo and wound up in a brawl.

Other potential contenders include The Riott Squad, The IIconics, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, The Bella Twins (should they make an in-ring return), NXT’s Kairi Saine and Io Shirai and Teagan Nox and Dakota Kai.

Banks and Bayley’s history traces back to their days in NXT, where they battled over the NXT Women’s Championship in a pair of standout NXT TakeOver matches. The feud between the two nearly started again in the Summer of 2018, but instead opted to form a tag team.

Elsewhere on Raw this week, Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey successfully defeated Ruby Riott to retain her championship for the second night in a row. Rousey was able to force a submission out of Riott in less than two minutes on Sunday night at Elimination Chamber, but took a bit longer on Monday thanks to interference from Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott.

The show was also highlighted by four of NXT’s biggest stars making their main roster debuts. Ricochet teamed up with Finn Balor to beat Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano reformed DIY to beat The Revival and Aleister Black defeated Elias.