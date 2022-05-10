Bayley Fan Art Has Fans Hyped for Her Return, She Calls Them Idiots

✖

Bayley still hasn't competed inside a WWE ring since tearing her ACL back in July 2021, but fans have been holding out hope that her return will be coming soon. Some recent fan art from Abdulmalik Ali Al-Muwizri (@97Abdulmalik on both Twitter and Instagram) on social media reignited that hyped over the weekend as he uploaded a new image of "The Role Model" getting a large clock shaved into the back of her head with the words "Tick Tock..." written below. Bayley herself retweeted the image, though she was quick to mock her fans once yet again.

"Woke up from a nap to see that you idiots still don't know understand injuries work!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It's called ReCoVeRy!!!!!!!! ReHaB!!!!!! Re-MoDeL!!!!!!!!!!! Have some ReSpEcT!" she wrote.

"People are asking how my knee is," she said on Instagram back in December. "So my knee is doing great, my leg's doing great, my ankle's doing great, my calf is doing great, my shin is doing great, my hip is doing great. My mind is doing great, so I mean it's only a matter of time and I'm not gonna tell you when and I don't want all these idiots watching to know when. But, I'm gonna be coming back soon, maybe, you know and y'all better be ready. Better be ready."

Whenever she does make her way back to TV, WWE will have to pick which brand she'll be on. She was feuding with Bianca Belair over the SmackDown Women's Championship right before her injury and "The EST" is now champion over on Raw, so it's possible the company picks up right where it left off and has the two feud again. It's also possible that WWE reignites her feud with Sasha Banks by having her partner up with someone else to chase after Banks and Naomi's women's tag titles.

What do you want to see Bayley do as soon as she's back? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments! WWE returns to pay-per-view with the Hell in a Cell event on June 5 in Chicago.