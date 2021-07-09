✖

WWE released the tragic news that Bayley, easily one of the biggest female professional wrestlers in their roster, had been injured during training and will be out of commission for at least nine months, pulling her from the upcoming Money In The Bank Event. Following her recent brawl against Bianca Belair, Bayley was set as one of the biggest female "villains" of the organization and was previously set to be a big part of the upcoming pay-per-view that would determine which male and female superstar would be the next challenger for their respective world championship belts.

Details about Bayley's injury are still up in the air, though World Wrestling Entertainment announced that a replacement for the upcoming Money In The Bank will be announced later tonight on Friday Night Smackdown. Previously, Bayley had a long-running rivalry against Sasha Banks, following the two wrestlers' friendship that seemed doomed from the start. With Bayley changing from a character that appeared more like John Cena, she eventually turned heel and began hyping her own performance while acting as a major thorn in the side of many female wrestlers she came into contact with.

WWE shared the unfortunate news on its Official Twitter Account, letting fans know that Bayley had suffered an injury from training and would be out of commission within the organization for at least nine months as the female superstar begins the healing process:

BREAKING NEWS: @itsBayleyWWE has suffered an injury while training and will be out approximately nine months. A replacement for her match against @BiancaBelairWWE at #MITB will be announced tonight on #SmackDown.https://t.co/qLsf8KTHNp — WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2021

Bayley was originally planned to be facing Bianca Belair once again in an "I Quit Match", battling the current champion once again for the championship. On the flip side of Money In The Bank, the briefcase was set to see Asuka, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Carmella, and Zelina Vega struggling to see who would be the next competitor.

This injury will make for a big hit to World Wrestling Entertainment, as Bayley has most certainly become a fan favorite in the world of professional wrestling.

We here at Comicbook.com send our thoughts to Bayley and the rest of the WWE during this difficult time.