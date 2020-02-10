Becky Lynch Says She Should Be Getting Paid More Than Vince McMahon

Becky Lynch was one of WWE‘s biggest stars in 2019, and now it sounds like “The Man” wants WWE to back up the Brinks truck. In a new (somewhat in-character) interview with TV Insider, Lynch made the bold claim that she should be getting paid more than anyone else in the WWE, including the CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon. Lynch is up to 308 days as Raw Women’s Champion and will defend her title on Raw this week against Asuka in a rematch from their clash at the Royal Rumble.

“I should be making more in that whole company, everybody — Vince McMahon included,” Lynch said. “I want to change the game. I want to prove that it doesn’t matter your gender, your race, your background, if you are doing the job and keeping people invested, if you are keeping people interested, then you deserve to be paid at a level higher than anybody else.

“Or as high as anybody else,” she added. “As high as the best of them. I look around the arenas and the majority of the people are in my shirts. The majority of people hold signs for me, so pay me as such and that will be the way it will be.”

Elsewhere, Lynch addressed why she willingly gave Asuka a rematch after struggling to beat “The Empress of Tomorrow” for a year.

“Why did I do it? Because I needed to prove that beating her wasn’t a fluke. No, I’m lying. I don’t need to prove anything to anybody. I am ‘The Man.’ I am the greatest of all time,” Lynch said. “But you know what? I like a good risk. I like a good challenge… If you’re not scared to fail, you can achieve anything or do anything really. I think that has been my motto the whole time. I’ve risked it all and come out successful and better than I have before.”

Elsewhere in the interview Lynch mentioned the possibility of facing Shayna Baszler in the future after their initial encounter at Survivor Series. Lynch brazenly said Baszler was “hiding in NXT.”

