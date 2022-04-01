Becky Lynch Teases Speaking With Marvel Studios About an MCU Role

Becky Lynch spoke with ComicBook on Friday ahead of defending her Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38 and addressed a few rumors regarding her potential involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A report broke back in May 2020 (days before she announced her pregnancy) that she was in talks with Marvel Studios, though nothing initially emerged from it. But when asked if those had ever happened, Lynch coyly said, “Maybe there could be something in the future. Maybe, maybe… we don’t tell secrets around here. We don’t tell Marvel secrets around here.”

She also addressed being in a case of mistaken identity regarding Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. For those who missed it, set photos from the film popped up in November 2021 and some outlets believed Lynch was one of the women in the photographs.

“That did not look anything like me,” Lynch said. “I don’t think that girl even had red hair! I have no idea, but it was not me.”

Lynch’s previous acting roles include The Marine 6: Close Quarters, Rumble and Billions, the last of which had her portraying herself. After announcing her pregnancy in mid-May 2020, “The Man” wouldn’t return to WWE programming until SummerSlam 2021 last August. If Lynch does play a role in the MCU, who should it be? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Dave Bautista (Batista) was the first major ex-wrestler to land a spot in the MCU, starring as Drax the Destroyer as a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. He explained in an interview with Men’s Health last year that he chose to separate himself from pro wrestling in order to avoid being typecast.

“I’m not trying to separate myself from professional wrestling because I’m embarrassed or anything like that,” he said “It’s just, I needed to make a name for myself and start all over and kind of just get people to see me in a different light. Because if people always see me as a pro wrestler turned actor, then they’re going to put me in a box for roles.

“I found out in wrestling that I like being the bad guy,” he added. “And I don’t know why this happens, but there’s something about me that people like as a bad guy.”