Becky Lynch Rumored to Appear in Upcoming Marvel Movie

Becky Lynch is one of the biggest stars in WWE, and while she's already made her film debut courtesy of The Marine series, a new rumor points to her making a much bigger splash in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Lynch was recently announced to appear in the upcoming Billions premiere, but in addition to that Netflix's Kris Tapley is hinting that she's also been cast in an upcoming Marvel movie, though he doesn't say which one. He shared the Billions news with the caption "Becky Lynch grabbing Hollywood's eye. (Psst: She's also in a certain upcoming Marvel movie...)", and now the gears are very much turning as to what Marvel film that could be.

Now, Lynch could just be making an appearance in a Marvel movie, but she could also be a featured player, as Dave Bautista made a similar jump from WWE to Marvel with Guardians of the Galaxy, and now he's one of the most beloved characters in the MCU. There are too many options to really narrow it down, but if we just go with what's been announced, we have a few guesses.

Black Widow is likely out, as that was shot a while back and was already going to hit theaters before the coronavirus pandemic shut things down. After that is Eternals, which again, doesn't seem likely, though she could always make a surprise appearance. After that is the most promising option that isn't so far out in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Rumors indicate that it will include a fighting tournament, and if that's the case Lynch could easily be one of the combatants participating.

After that Thor: Love and Thunder is the next one that could be a great fit. With Natalie Portman coming in to take over the role of Thor, you could also introduce some other new female characters and warriors into the mix, so why not Becky?

As for Billions, you can find the official description below.

"Emmy® and Golden Globe® winners Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis star in a complex drama about power politics in the world of New York high finance. Shrewd, savvy U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) and the brilliant, ambitious hedge fund king Bobby "Axe" Axelrod (Lewis) are on an explosive collision course, with each using all of his considerable smarts, power and influence to outmaneuver the other. The stakes are in the billions in this timely, provocative series."

You can catch the premiere of Billions on Showtime on Sunday, May 3rd at 9/8 CT. As for Becky Lynch, you can catch her every Monday night on Raw on USA Network.

So gang, which Marvel film do you want Lynch to show up in? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE and Marvel!

