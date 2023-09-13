Becky Lynch has defeated Tiffany Stratton on the latest edition of WWE NXT to become the new NXT Women's Champion! Tiffany Stratton had been defending the NXT Women's Championship title for the last few months, and started to get so cocky that she provoked WWE Monday Night Raw star Becky Lynch over the fact that Lynch had never won the title herself despite having so many prestige championship runs in the past. Provoking her to the point where Lynch challenged Stratton for the title this week on WWE NXT, and soon it turned out to be Stratton's downfall when the main event came to an end.

The last few months of WWE NXT especially have seen many WWE Superstars from the Raw and SmackDown rosters return to WWE NXT to take on new challengers. With Lynch recently wrapping up her long feud with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus with her Cage Match win during the WWE Payback premium live event, this left Lynch open to take on a new kind of challenge. Making her way to WWE NXT, she defeated Tiffany Stratton in the WWE NXT main event and officially won the NXT Women's Championship for the first time in her career.

WWE's Becky Lynch Wins NXT Women's Championship

Becky Lynch has been making it known that the NXT Women's Championship is the one title in her career that's been eluding her, and even mentioned so when she officially challenged Stratton for the title last week, "Tiffany! Tiffany Tiffany Tiffany. Congratulations on your victory," Lynch said. "Look, everybody's been asking me what is next for the man, and well gosh, seeing as I've won just about everything in this company, apart from one Title, and that Title is hanging on your shoulder. The NXT Women's Championship."

Now that Lynch was won the NXT Women's Championship, there's a major question as to where things can go from here. She could either take the title to WWE Monday Night Raw, or defend it on WWE NXT programming until the NXT No Mercy premium live event scheduled for Saturday, September 30th in Bakersfield, California. She could even win there and keep this title run going as it's clear that there's plenty of room for WWE Superstars on the NXT roster at the moment.

