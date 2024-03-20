WWE Reveals NXT Women's Title Match for Stand & Deliver

WWE NXT's Stand & Deliver card is starting to become much clearer, and tonight the premium live event added a huge Championship match to the mix. Roxanne Perez got tonight's NXT started in a match against Tatum Paxley, who was defending her best friend after Lyra Valkyria after Perez's brutal attack last week. Perez took down Paxley and then called out Valkyria once again, telling her to give Perez her Championship. The Champ came out but was clearly hurt from the previous attack, and Perez attacked he arm once again before holding the Title up above her. Valkyria would then ask for the match to be made official, and now Valkyria will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Perez at Stand & Deliver.

Valkyria came out and was sporting an arm sling, which was directly due to the attack from Perez last week. Perez had previously brutally bent Valkyria's arm around the ring post and applied a submission hold to it before officials broke up the fight, and that arm was in a sling tonight. While Valkyria fought Perez off for a minute, Perez was targeting the hurt arm once again.

Perez attacked the arm and then took the sling off before getting a shot in. Then Perez bent the arm back again, this time applying a crossface submission as the arm bent backward. Valkyria didn't tap but was clearly in pain, and officials finally broke up the attack, causing Valkyria to roll on the ground in pain as she held her arm.

After the attack, an angry Valkyria went to NXT General Manager Ava Raine and asked for the match to be made official for Stand & Deliver. While Raine looked hesitant at first, she obliged, and now Valkyria will have to heal up for a Title defense at the premium live event. Perez couldn't be happier about how things have unfolded, and she is finally going to get her shot at the Title.

During a previous interview with ComicBook, Perez talked about wanting to hold the NXT Women's Championship again. While she has held the Title, her reign was cut short, and she feels it's more than time for her to have a lengthy and dominant Title reign. "I think I want to get my NXT Women's Championship back. I definitely want to become two-time NXT Women's Champion and I think really solidify my reign," Perez said. "Because I definitely feel like my reign was a little cut short."

"How can I say this? I think when I first won the NXT Women's Championship, it was a big shock factor, especially to me. So I think I was very much kind of... I was still trying to find myself here. I think holding that NXT championship was a little, not uncomfortable, but I think I needed to get really comfortable with the fact that like, You know what? No I am NXT Women's Champion and I'm not surprised by it anymore," Perez said.

"I think now when I get my NXT Women's Championship back, I'm going to be a dominant champion. And I'm not going to be worried about, 'Am I going to keep this title against Meiko? Will I be able to keep it? I don't know.' No, I am an NXT Women's Champion and no one's going to take this damn championship away from me," Perez said.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 Card (So Far):

NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) vs. Tony D'Angelo

NXT Women's Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (C) vs. Roxanne Perez

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin (C) vs TBD

Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver will air on Saturday, April 6th on Peacock at 9 AM PT.

