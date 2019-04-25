Becky Lynch Says She’s Glad Ronda Rousey Is Gone From WWE

Becky Lynch handed Ronda Rousey her first defeat in a WWE ring back at WrestleMania 35. The man rolled up Rousey for a pin in the main event of the show at MetLife Stadium, winning both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships in the process. But while Lynch has been celebrating her victory and gearing up for two title defenses at Money in the Bank, Rousey has disappeared from WWE television. She explained in a recent video that she plans on having a baby with husband and fellow MMA fighter Travis Browne before considering a return, but Lynch stated in a recent interview with US Weekly that she is fine with the former UFC Champion never coming back.

“She hasn’t been around,” Lynch said after calling Rousey a sore loser. “She hasn’t showed up to RAW. She hasn’t showed up to SmackDown and I assume we’re not going to see her for a while… Oh, she has incredible athletic ability. Incredible! Like undeniable. Nobody can deny that. And if you did, you’d be a liar. She took to this sport athletically like nobody’s business. But this isn’t where her heart is, this isn’t where her passion is. And so I’m glad I got to beat her and I want her out of here.

“I’m happy I beat her. I want to get rid of her… She doesn’t deserve to be here. She’s disrespected my business and I am delighted that she’s gone,” she added. “If she wants to go and have a family, that’s great for her. Sail off into the sunset. But I’ll be here running the show.”

Rousey said in her video that it’s possible she decides never to step back into the ring.

“As for WWE plans in the future, we want to have a baby first. I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby,” Rousey said.” I could look down at this beautiful child and be like ‘f– everything, I don’t care about anything else other than this baby.’ And you’ll never see me again. Or, I could be like my mom, who she trained while she was eight months pregnant and then won the US Open six weeks after giving birth. Which was unbelievable . I don’t think I’m going to try and aspire to her level. But I’m just saying, you never know, I don’t want to make any promises about the future when I don’t know how I’m gonna feel in the future.”

