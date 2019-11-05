WWE Survivor Series: Several Big Matches Added to the Card

WWE has announced a major women’s match for the Survivor Series.

During tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler interrupted a backstage interview with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. After the two had a back and forth, it was revealed that Baszler will face off against both Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in a triple threat at Survivor Series. The match combines all three WWE women’s champions into one match.

This followed an announcement earlier in the night that saw Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship also revealed for the show. Plus, the RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders will face off against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival and NXT Tag Team Champions the Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish).

Below is the updated WWE Survivor Series card.

WWE Championship Match

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era

WWE Survivor Series takes place on November 24th at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. As always, ComicBook.com will have full coverage of the show as it airs.

