Becky Lynch Discusses WWE Fans Not Allowing Her Heel Turn

To say the least Becky Lynch‘s heel turn has been complicated. However, no matter which way WWE chose to take her character, the WWE Universe refused to boo Lynch. And it looks like the SmackDown Women’s Champion is now ready to receive your love

During an appearance on Lillian Garcia’s Chasing Glory Podcast, Lunch described what the past several weeks have been like. After a long run as one of the purest babyfaces in the company, Lynch turned heel at SummerSlam. And according to the Lass Kicker, it was Vince McMahon who made the call.

“Uh, that was creative…that was creative and I can’t say I’m mad at them. It came from creative and it came from the top down. Vince wanted a different side of me and to see different layers, so we’re peeling them like an onion,” said Lynch.

However the moment Lynch smacked Charlotte Flair in Brooklyn, her popularity saw an exponential uptick. The next week on SmackDown, Lynch cut a heel promo that hinged on her insulting the fan base. But no matter how nasty she got, the fans still cheered.

“Well we tried that and the crowd were like ‘ah come on now Becky….you know that we were there with you the whole time.’ And I’m like ‘yeah look I’m going through some stuff. I’m trying to figure it out, I’m trying to figure it out lads.’ And that was a thing and I remember saying ‘well you know when Charlotte….when Charlotte won you all stood up and you cheered and you all chanted didn’t you?’ And I remember the crowd being like ‘yeah we did.’ and I was like ‘yeah, come on now lads, get it together!” I just feel like it’s hard for me to say “it’s your fault, it’s on you guys’ because the whole time they have been cheering for me, they’ve supported me, they’ve put me in the position to win sometimes you know and even when we talk about the first ever Smackdown Women’s Champion, the crowd wanted me to be the Champion so they dictate a lot,” she said.

Given her perpetually fruitful relationship with the crowd, it didn’t make sense for Lynch to become adversarial. So now, it looks like she and WWE will lean into fans glowing opinion of the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

“So I think it just doesn’t make sense that I would talk about how bad and how wrong they are because they’ve obviously made their voices heard and supported me the whole time,” she said.

While we’re used to the simple dichotomy of Hero vs. Villain. Lynch says her beef with Charlotte isn’t about anything other than her success.

“So at the end, that’s what it comes down to. It’s not about them, it’s not about Charlotte, it’s not about whatever…. It’s about me taking what I want,” she said.

