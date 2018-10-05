Vince McMahon Reportedly Very Happy With Becky Lynch’s Recent Work

Becky Lynch has been WWE’s MVP in recent months and her stellar performance hasn’t just captured the adoration of fans, but Vince McMahon himself.

According to Wrestlingnews.co, McMahon has been thrilled by Lynch’s efforts with Charlotte Flair. Per the report, McMahon is underlining Lynch as someone who has taken an opportunity and made the most of it. Even more, some within WWE are instructing other Superstars to study Lynch’s promos in hopes of bottling a similar magic.

This doesn’t come as too much of a surprise as Lynch has been objectively shining brighter than most, if not all, of WWE’s roster since SummerSlam. Even though she turned heel that night in Brooklyn, Lynch has been received more like an anti-hero in recent weeks. The debate on whether Lynch is heel or face will likely continue, but it may not matter. The most important detail is that Lynch is SmackDown Women’s champion. It seems that WWE is allowing fans to identify with her if they so chose, but Lynch is clearly not on a mission to garner supporters, rather victories.

At first, it did seem like WWE directed Lynch to be a traditional villain. This means she took shortcuts, acted cowardly, and most importantly, insulted the fan base. But no matter how nasty she got, the fans still supported her, making WWE shift to a more ambiguous character.

Lynch specifically addressed this phenomenon during an episode of Lillian Garcia’s Chasing Glory.

“Well we tried that and the crowd was like ‘ah come on now Becky….you know that we were there with you the whole time.’ And I’m like ‘yeah look I’m going through some stuff. I’m trying to figure it out, I’m trying to figure it out lads.’ And that was a thing and I remember saying ‘well you know when Charlotte….when Charlotte won you all stood up and you cheered and you all chanted didn’t you?’ And I remember the crowd being like ‘yeah we did.’ and I was like ‘yeah, come on now lads, get it together!” I just feel like it’s hard for me to say “it’s your fault, it’s on you guys’ because the whole time they have been cheering for me, they’ve supported me, they’ve put me in the position to win sometimes you know and even when we talk about the first ever Smackdown Women’s Champion, the crowd wanted me to be the Champion so they dictate a lot,” she said.

With all of that in mind, it didn’t make sense for Lynch to so actively push against the WWE Universe.

“So I think it just doesn’t make sense that I would talk about how bad and how wrong they are because they’ve obviously made their voices heard and supported me the whole time,” she said. “So at the end, that’s what it comes down to. It’s not about them, it’s not about Charlotte, it’s not about whatever. It’s about me taking what I want.”