Ben Stiller Responds to Kris Statlander's Zoolander Tribute at AEW All Out

Professional wrestlers have been paying tribute to the greater pop culture world for decades. Luchadors like Rey Mysterio and Pentagon Jr. regularly don comic book-inspired ring gear, as either man have rocked characters like Wolverine, Joker, and Venom during their matches. Former WWE Women's Champions Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan have woven elements of Harley Quinn into their attires. IWGP United Kingdom Champion Will Ospreay has long borrowed from the Assassin's Creed franchise for his in-ring uniform. While franchise-based characters are typically what wrestlers turn to, some squared circle competitors look outside the IP sandbox for gear-based homages.

Kris Statlander Rocks Zoolander-Inspired Gear

(Photo: AEW)

The AEW TBS Champion did her best blue steel at AEW All Out.

Kris Statlander paid tribute to Zoolander at this past weekend's pay-per-view, donning gear inspired by Ben Stiller's titular male model from the 2001 hit comedy.

Really really ridiculously good looking https://t.co/SudHKvKHs5 — Kris Statlander (@callmekrisstat) September 4, 2023

Stiller responded to the tribute on Twitter shortly after.

Ridiculously good looking — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) September 4, 2023

Statlander went on to successfully defend her AEW TBS Championship against Ruby Soho, continuing her title reign that began this past May when she pinned the previously-undefeated Jade Cargill to capture the gold. Statlander's current run is quite the comeback story, as she has missed close to half her AEW tenure due to two separate leg injuries.

As of this writing, Statlander has nine successful AEW TBS Championship defenses to her name. She has beat the likes of Taya Valkyrie, Anna Jay, Lady Frost and Mercedes Martinez over the past three months. Statlander goes into this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite without a clear next challenger.

Full results for this past Sunday's AEW All Out can be seen below...

