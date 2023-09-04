Jon Moxley Closes All Out 2023 By Winning the AEW International Championship

Jon Moxley ended Orange Cassidy's historical AEW International Championship reign on Sunday at AEW's All Out pay-per-view. Moxley made history by becoming the first man to ever hold both the AEW World and International Championships. Cassidy's record-breaking title run comes to an end at 327 days with a record 31 successful title defenses.

"When I beat Pac for it in October last year, it was called the All-Atlantic [Championship], and then we decided to level it up and make it the International Championship," Cassidy told The Wrestling Classic regarding his title reign back in May. "I didn't really know what to do with it. I didn't know what it was. My only goal was to beat Pac, and I did. When I beat him, I had this All-Atlantic Championship. So didn't really have an identity to me, so I wanted to do with it what I do with everything. I just wanted to fight whoever, wherever, and whenever. I have been, and I hope it has that identity now, and I hope wrestling fans were able to see people that they usually wouldn't see wrestle for a championship on AEW television."

Despite the numerous injuries he had built up throughout his reign, Cassidy repeatedly rallied back from everything Moxley could throw at him. The bloody match only ended after Mox managed to hit a Paradigm Shift, knocking Cassidy out to get the pinfall.

Jon Moxley is the new AEW International Champion. #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/8X08XFk8P1 — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 4, 2023

AEW All Out 2023 Results