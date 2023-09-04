Former WWE Star Arrives at AEW All Out 2023, Saves Miro
CJ Perry arrived to save Miro from Powerhouse Hobbs, making her AEW debut.
Miro successfully defeated Powerhouse Hobbs at AEW's All Out pay-per-view on Sunday night, only for Hobbs to attack him from behind after the match. Hobbs proceeded to choke out "The Redeemer" with both hands wrapped around his throat, prompting the surprise arrival of CJ Perry (Miro's real-life wife and former WWE star Lana). Perry whacked Hobbs with a chair, distracting him long enough for Miro to blast him with another chair shot and send him packing. The former TNT Champion then looked visibly confused by Perry presence, leaving the ring and shouting "You're not real!" from the entrance ramp.
Perry was released by WWE in June 2021 and had teased the idea of working alongside her husband in numerous interviews in the two years that followed. Miro often referred to her in his promos (though never by name), making her canon to his "Redeemer" character long before she appeared onscreen.
Lana Originally Thought Miro Would Return to WWE
While Miro has found success since joining AEW, there have been points where he's been left off TV for long stretches of time. At one point in late 2022, Perry boldly proclaimed he'd eventually be back in WWE as Rusev.
"Well, you know, it so happens that the Redeemer is fighting on some battlefields against a couple of Gods," Perry said in a radio interview. "Rusev Day will never die. It's always going to be around, the kids are going to want to sing it and I'm sure it will make a return in WWE at some point. Rusev — well, whatever he shows [up] back in; whatever frickin name or gimmick or character he returns [as] at some point, in WWE is going to be iconic. You know, he, that's the great thing about wrestling is it doesn't matter what company you work for, what promotion, anything can happen. Let's be honest, we know that everyone always returns back to WWE at some point."
Those comments came one month after she told Busted Open Radio she'd love to join AEW, so perhaps her opinions on the company have changed over time. Perry still has not wrestled a match since leaving WWE.
AEW All Out 2023 Card (As Of Now)
- (Zero Hour) Adam "Hangman Page Wins the Over Budget Battle Royale
- (Zero Hour) Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue def. Athena, Mercedes Martinez & Diamante
- (Zero Hour) AEW World Trios Championships: The Acclaimed def. Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal
- ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF & Adam Cole def. The Dark Order
- ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe def. Shane Taylor
- AEW TNT Championship: Luchasaurus def. Darby Allin
- Miro def. Powerhouse Hobbs
- AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho
- AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley
- Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- Bullet Club Gold vs. The Young Bucks & FTR
- Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta
- Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks (Strap Match)