Bryan Danielson on AEW Moving on From CM Punk With AEW All Out 2023

AEW was forced to make some major changes this week after announcing that CM Punk's contract had been terminated following last weekend's backstage incident at All In. The main event for Sunday's All Out was changed from Punk vs. Ricky Starks to AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson made his surprise return from injury to deliver an excellent Strap Match with Starks. And aside from a few Punk chants during the eight-man tag match with The Young Bucks, FTR and Bullet Club Gold the crowd inside the United Center was wildly positive for a show that didn't feature its hometown star.

Without specifically naming Punk, Danielson addressed how the company will now look to move forward from all of the recent backstage drama. Reports dropped earlier in the day that changes are also on the way for AEW Collision, including the erasure of the soft brand split between Collision and Dynamite and Danielson's increased inclusion on Saturday nights.

"There's things that are behind us, but we're moving forward and we're moving forward in a way that's exciting. AEW is a product to be excited about right now. And I think that showed on Sunday (All In), that showed tonight (All Out), that showed on Dynamite and Collision," Danielson said.

Tony Khan Comments on CM Punk's Departure

"Phil played an important role within AEW and I thank him for his contributions," AEW president Tony Khan wrote in the press release that confirmed Punk's firing. "The termination of his AEW contracts with cause is ultimately my decision and mine alone. Of course, I wish I didn't have to share this news, which may come as a disappointment to many of our fans. Nevertheless, I am making the decision in the best interests of the many amazing people who make AEW possible every week – our talent, staff, venue operators and many others whose efforts are unsung but essential to bringing our fans great shows on television and at arenas and stadiums throughout the world."

AEW All Out 2023 Results