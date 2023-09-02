Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits Form Powerful New WWE Faction on SmackDown

Over the past few weeks on WWE SmackDown, fans have been wondering what is going on with Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits, and tonight we got some answers. After a few episodes where Lashley seemed to be mentoring Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins and upgrading their wardrobe, all three came to the ring tonight to address a few things. While Lashley didn't reveal an official group name, he did make it clear they are putting everyone on notice, and are coming after power, control, and Championship gold. It would appear a new faction has been born, and we even got a tease of a future match.

After Lashley hit the ring, he said that fans had been wondering what is going on with Lashley and the Street Profits. "It's a very simple answer. Real recognizes real. And great recognizes great. And that's why I recognize the Street Profits," Lashley said. "Ya'll know the Street Profits. They're charismatic. They're athletic, and now they are more aggressive than they've ever been."

Ford said, "Hold up Bobby. Tonight is not about us. Tonight is simply about us giving you the gratitude for everything you've done for us. Think about it. The last time we had this type of success, it's been a long time. We in fresh suits and we sexy."

Dawkins said, "Combination" and posed. Then Dawkins said, "Ever since we formed this friendship, Bobby has helped us see the bigger picture. We left back what was, and we've stepped into what is." Ford then said, "I mean think about it Bobby. It's nothing personal. It's just profits (laughs). And while we could go on for days and days, years and years, centuries and centuries, we've only got two words for you partner. Thank you."

"I appreciate you guys, and you guys don't have to thank me. You can thank me with your continued success," Lashley said. "But now we're about to send a message out to the entire WWE Universe. We are putting everybody on notice. We are coming for power, control, and Championship gold. We are coming for it all."

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn then came out and greeted them on the ramp. While Owens and Zayn were getting ready for their match that was up next, they were also giving curious glances at Lashley and the Street Profits, and it is likely we'll see these two teams collide at some point in the near future.

