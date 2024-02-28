Booker T Returns to WWE NXT

Only one more week remains before NXT Roadblock, and WWE kicked off tonight's episode in a big way. Not only did the early part of the episode feature Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes having a war of words, but it also featured the return of Booker T to the commentary desk. Booker T has been missing from the commentary desk since NXT Vengeance Day due to recovering from a medical procedure, but that all changed tonight. Booker was back at the desk alongside Vic Joseph, and the duo picked up right where they left off. There's just no substitute for Mr. Shucky Ducky, and it's great to have him back in the fold.

In his initial announcement, Booker To took to Twitter to share that he would be absent from NXT for a bit. On Twitter Booker T wrote, "I will not be at #NXTVengenceDay tonight and I'll be off TV the next couple weeks due to a medical procedure I had to have. But – I'm all good and I'll be back in action on @WWENXT in no time! Thank you all for your support, couldn't do it with out the people. Shucky Ducky!"

Up next for NXT is Roadblock, which will happen during next week's episode of NXT. This follows a big few months for NXT, including a few specific superstars who made quite the impression during the Royal Rumble. Bron Breakker, Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez, and Carmelo Hayes all shined at various points during the Rumble, with Breakker even lifting Gunther in an impressive confrontation. During the NXT Vengeance Day conference call, Shawn Michaels was asked about those moments for the NXT talent, and he couldn't have been more thrilled for them.

"Well, look, obviously huge for them and huge for NXT," Michaels said. "I guess as I was telling them the other day, I had to pull them in Monday and just... Look, I'm so proud of all of them. Bron and Melo and Tiffany are sort of, I don't know, the foundational people that we built this around from certainly my beginning. And it's been just a heck of a journey with them."

"And I now know I think how Hunter feels all the time watching a locker room full of his NXT guys just doing such a fantastic job out there. You really do. You're so proud of them. And to your point, I think everybody had really fantastic moments," Michaels said. "It was fun and enjoyable for them. It was everything you wanted it to be and everything I think they hoped it would be. And that's always the best."

NXT Roadblock hits next week, and then it will be all about Stand & Deliver, which will take place over WrestleMania 40 weekend. Matches are still getting set for Stand & Deliver, but we'll keep you posted as more matches are added to the card.

What did you think of Booker T's return to NXT? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!