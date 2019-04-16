Watch: Braun Strowman Slams EC3 Through the WWE Raw Stage

.@BraunStrowman is absolutely MAULING @therealec3 on #RAW! #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/PJgaufva9a— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2019
EC3’s time on WWE’s main roster has been anything but easy. When the former Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion was called up from NXT, he was given a silent gimmick as he was unable to speak during backstage segments. Things didn’t get much better this week on Raw, as he was put in a match against Braun Strowman only to be chased up the entrance ramp, thrown into the LED screen and slammed through the the floor of the entrance stage. The bell never even rang for the match to begin as Strowman celebrated on the top of the ramp.
